'Just let me open up!': Livermore small business owners, families rally for reopening shops amid COVID-19 pandemic

Some chanted, "open up, open up."
RELATED: When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
Dozens of people rallied in downtown Livermore, to support small businesses urging local leaders to allow them to reopen their doors.
"Livermore was nothing before there were small businesses," Alisa Mills said. "To let them fall by the wayside is not ok with me or my family."
Darren Liggett said, "We're hurting, zero revenue for two months now."
Darren and Andrea Liggett own Anytime Fitness gym, they believe they can safely reopen their doors now.
RELATED: 'Reimagined experience': Bay Area fitness clubs, gyms prepare for reopening after COVID-19 restrictions ease
"People are grocery shopping, I don't see the difference, we can move equipment around to keep gym members safe," said Andrea Liggett.
Nail salon owner Nancy Lam made this emotional plea.
"Just let me open up, I will respect and sanitize, please let me open my nail salon!" Lam said.
Organizers said the rally called "Save our town," was not designed to be political. Few people wore face coverings and observed social distancing.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19?
They say shelter-in-place restrictions set to be eased next week for much of Alameda county does not go far enough.
"We feel by working with the city, we can create a pathway to help them strive and do it cautiously," said rally co-organizer Len Digiovanni.
“Save Our Town” dozens rally in downtown #Livermore to support #smallbusiness & urge city/county officials to allow all to #reopen ASAP. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xMAHH8Uy1r— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 16, 2020
John Marchand, the mayor of Livermore, says rally organizers never reached out to the city or the downtown business association to include them. Marchand says re-opening will take time.
"I'd love to get business open, but it's not my call. We need to convince Alameda county we can open safely, something we're working hard to do," said Mayor Marchand.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions