Business

Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US

FILE Chantel Williams exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Craig Mitchelldyer)

Juul CEO Kevin Burns has announced he will step down. K.C. Crosthwaite joins the company as CEO effective immediately.

Crosthwaite was formerly the Chief Growth Officer at Altria Group Inc., he oversaw the company's expansion into alternatives to combustible cigarettes. He also served as an observer on JUUL Labs' board of directors.

Effective immediately, JUUL Labs announced the company is suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S. The company said it will also "refrain from lobbying the Administration on its draft guidance and committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective."

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesse cigarettesvapingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Firefighters battling 4-alarm wildfire on Mare Island
Power shut down to nearly 1,500 in Sonoma, Napa counties
PG&E to shut off power to 48,000 customers in Northern California
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger continue
PG&E power shut off possibilities costing Bay Area wineries big bucks
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Mountain View to enforce restrictions on those living in 'oversized vehicles,' RVs and trailers
Show More
All lanes reopens on northbound Hwy 17 after big-rig overturns near San Jose
'Klepto Cat' picked as Grand Marshal of Burlingame Pet Parade
Show of solidarity at Stanford for Chanel Miller's memoir
Realtor attacked by man at open house in SoCal: Video
SF neighbors pitch in to buy boulders to deter drug dealers, homeless
More TOP STORIES News