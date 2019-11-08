Business

Kmart, Sears to close 4 stores in Bay Area

The parent company of Sears and Kmart has announced plans for nearly 100 more stores to close.. Including three in the Bay Area.

Transform Company announced that the Kmart store on Clayton Road in Concord and on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma will close in February 2020.

In addition, the Sears stores on Tully Road in San Jose and at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno will also shut down early next year.

Liquidation sales will begin at those stores on December 2.
