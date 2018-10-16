LA funding news: Video, food delivery, cannabis and wearable tech top recent local investments

Los Angeles-based digital media company ATTN: secured $15 million in Series C funding last month, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. Billed as "a content network that helps young people understand and impact the world around them," ATTN:'s socially conscious human interest videos see heavy distribution via Facebook and other platforms.
The cash infusion, led by investor Evolution Media, was joined by a handful of smaller venture capital investment updates in Los Angeles.
The second-biggest recent funding event in Los Angeles took the form of a $6.1 million seed round raised by Milk and Eggs, an "online food market connecting people to amazing farmers and food makers." The round, led by Morningside Venture Capital and closed on Sept. 10, will be used to amp up operations for the delivery service.
Close on Milk and Eggs' heels comes F/ELD, which on on Sept. 20 raised $6 million in a venture funding round led by Navy Capital. F/ELD is a cannabis brand focusing on the "ultra premium" portion of the cannabis market and aimed at customers "who are focused on quality above all else."
On Sept 18, MusicLens, a "maker of smart glasses designed for use in daily life," raised $3 million in seed round investment to ramp up production of its glasses, which enable music, calls, radio and even cryptocurrency mining. And on Oct. 2, LA-based tech company M-Theory secured a $4 million in debt financing.
