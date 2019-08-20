Business

Lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul claims company illegally markets to minors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new lawsuit was filed Monday against San Francisco e-cigarette maker Juul Labs.

The suit was filed on behalf of a 19-year-old man who says he became addicted to nicotine and suffered worsening asthma symptoms after he started using Juul's devices when he was 16.

The suit claims Juul and Philip Morris, which recently took a stake in the company, violated the Racketeer Act by illegally marketing the devices to minors.

Juul did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

