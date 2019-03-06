Lime tops San Mateo's recent software industry investments

San Mateo's software industry is raking in new investment, with six local companies securing venture capital. New funding rounds were recently announced by software firms Lime, Jobvite, SendBird and Agile Stacks, according to company database Crunchbase.
Lime topped the city's recent funding headlines by announcing a $310 million Series D round on Feb. 6, led by Bain Capital Ventures.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Lime aims to provide a sustainable solution to the first and last mile transportation problem by helping people move around their cities in an affordable and convenient way while eliminating their carbon footprint. The company empowers future generations to change their behavior so we can save this planet together. From the electric scooter to the e-assist and pedal bike, experience the excitement of Lime's smart mobility fleet."
The two-year-old company has raised five previous funding rounds, including a $335 million Series C round in 2018.
Next up, Jobvite raised $200 million in private equity funding, in a round announced on Feb. 11 and financed by K1 Investment Management.
According to Crunchbase, "Jobvite is leading the industry with the most comprehensive and analytics-driven recruiting platform. Jobvite delivers the most comprehensive and analytics-driven recruiting platform built to enable emerging and enterprise companies to hire top talent easily, efficiently and effectively. We help customers stay one step ahead of the competitive job market by accelerating the entire recruiting process -- from sourcing talent to onboarding new employees."
Founded in 2006, the company has raised five previous rounds, including a secondary market round in 2015.
Meanwhile, SendBird raised $52 million in Series B funding, announced on Feb. 19. The round's investors were led by ICONIQ Capital.
Crunchbase's profile notes, "At SendBird, they are building the most scalable and powerful chat API in the world. They have customers from over 150 countries around the world serving a truly wide-range of use cases across communities, marketplaces, on-demand services, games and e-commerce. They are working with some of the hottest (and the toughest) customers in every industry, and since graduating Y Combinator in 2016, SendBird has become one of the fastest growing startups in Silicon Valley."
SendBird last raised $16 million in Series A funding in 2017.
Also of note, data center automation and infrastructure company Agile Stacks raised $6 million in Series A funding, announced on Feb. 7 and led by Rosecliff Ventures.
From Crunchbase: "Agile Stacks provides DevOps automation platform for cloud infrastructure and machine learning. We help companies to accelerate software delivery and data science with composable, automated stacks. Agile Stacks Machine Learning Stack allows to automate the entire data science workflow, from data ingestion and preparation to deployment and ongoing operations."
The company previously raised funding in 2017.
Overall, San Mateo-based software companies have raised $568 million in venture funding over the past month, and $2.2 billion over the past year.
---
This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Lime tops San Mateo's recent software industry investments
TOP STORIES
Show More