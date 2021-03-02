San Francisco, Napa, and Santa Clara counties move into red tier

San Francisco, Napa, and Santa Clara Counties are officially going into the red tier, officials announced on Tuesday. This means indoor dining could be allowed in those locations at 25% capacity.
RELATED: Map shows which CA counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
"Let's open things up safely, let's do it safely please!" says San Francisco's Rod Parker who pretty much summed up the feeling in the city Monday night. San Francisco is going into the Red Tier on Wednesday, which would again open indoor dining.
"Should have done this already but there should also be some sort of oversight for people who aren't following the rules," said Andre Astabie. Astabie runs Calzone's Restaurant in North Beach which was closed for eight months during the pandemic. Outdoor dining is happening here and indoor will be too if San Francisco goes into the red tier, something that is expected to also happen in Santa Clara and Napa counties.
VIDEO: Bay Area counties could be in the red tier soon: Here's what will change
"People are taking it more seriously now although I did talk to a woman tonight who said she doesn't believe in vaccines or the numbers or pretty much anything and I was like okay," says Astabie.
A move to the red tier would open indoor gym use at 10%, museums, zoos, and aquariums at 25%, and lift the nighttime curfew currently in place.
"If we could go until midnight fantastic," said Teague Kernan who owns Tupelo and The Belle Cora in San Francisco.
RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 tracker
"It's like a complete change from a couple of months ago when we were talking about going in reverse and closing up again, now there is a worry that we will reopen too fast," says ABC7 News contributor Phil Matier.
"The more I can do the better. I feel like everyone else, am getting a bit tired of this but I know there's a reason for it," said bartender Jack Yaghubian.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic