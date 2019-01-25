Maintain your mane at new Rockridge hair salon Pony Studios

OAKLAND, Calif. --Want to change up your 'do? A new hair salon, Pony Studios, has landed in Rockridge at 6012 College Ave.
It's headed by Corinna Hernandez, a 20-year veteran hairdresser and educator who has worked for Bumble & Bumble and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Customers can get cuts, styling, coloring, and even wig design services. The salon also offers a wide array of hair products from Bumble & Bumble, R+Co and Isle of Roses, which you can peruse on its website here. You can also book an appointment online.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Pony Studios seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Erin S. enthused, "An appointment with Corinna is like a visit from your fairy godmother. You explain what you want, and she creates magic. She has a special eye for creating shapes that flatter your face -- she is an artist! Also great cuts for low-maintenance hair like mine."
And Yelper Julie D. added, "Corinna is the best. She will not only give you a life-changing cut, but she also explains how she does it, so you can do it yourself at home. The salon is right by Rockridge BART, so it's easy to get to without dealing with parking."
Head on over to check it out: Pony Studios is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)