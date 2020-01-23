7 On Your Side

Man regrets not speaking up after West Elm sofa bed falls apart

Albert Mejia took this photograph of a sofa bed he ordered from West Elm. (Albert Mejia)

By and Randall Yip
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Have you ever not spoken up because you didn't want to be a pain in the rear? That's a position an Oakland man found himself in, ultimately a decision he regretted.

As the song goes, let it go. Let it go, but sometimes, as Albert Mejia found out, it's just not possible to just let it go.

Albert purchased a sofa bed online from West Elm.

Not long after he noticed something wasn't right.

"We noticed that it started to fall part, the sofa bed," said Albert. "Didn't do anything about it because we didn't want to complain."

First he noticed his sofa began to sag in the middle.

He says it got so bad, he and his partner had to sit on opposite sides of the sofa otherwise they would sink - so much for romance.

Then look at this, the spokes meant to reinforce the bed disconnected from the foundation.

The problem only got progressively worse.

"And here is the glue. It started... it completely came undone. So this is the fabric that was supposed to be attached to here," Albert explained.

RELATED: San Lorenzo woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee

He said after a year, he decided to complain to West Elm.

They asked him to send the pictures to them. He did.

But when he tried to follow up days later, he said he would be transferred and the phone would just ring and ring and ring.

He then sent follow up emails.

"And I got no response from anybody. So I kind of gave up," Albert said.

Over the next year, Albert hosted several house guests.

By November, it became unbearable.

"Trying to open the sofa was very difficult. I guess the metal part of it bent somehow, then we couldn't close it."

Frustrated, he tweeted photos to West Elm expressing his anger.

They asked him for more photos, so he forwarded the photos he emailed them a year earlier.

A week later, he contacted 7 On Your Side and we contacted West Elm.

The company told us "Mr. Mejia received a merchandise credit in the amount of his original purchase. We look forward to the opportunity of helping Mr. Mejia create a home he loves."

"You all are amazing. Keep up the good work. Thank you," a happy Albert said to 7 On Your Side.

We'd like to thank West Elm for giving him a credit. The sofa bed was not under warranty and the company was under no obligation to give Albert a refund.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoaklandrefundhome7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
QUICK TIP: How to catch the most common tax errors
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Wednesday is the last day to file an Equifax claim, Honda and Toyota issue recalls over safety features
Woman loses $6,000 to 'PG&E' scammers
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Delayed retirement credits effectively going down, Uber testing feature allowing drivers to set prices, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Mayor London Breed endorses Michael Bloomberg for president
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion, police say
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
WATCH IN 60: $1 fire station, Keanu Reeves' next movie in SF, possible rain this weekend
AccuWeather forecast: Stray shower north today and tomorrow
Show More
China locks down cities as coronavirus kills 17, sickens over 550
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
Shelter in place lifted for elementary school in Santa Clara
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
More TOP STORIES News