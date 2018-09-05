Marissa Mayer proposing Palo Alto facility focused on support for working women

Former Yahoo C.E.O. Marissa Mayer is looking to make her mark in Palo Alto.She purchased the mortuary on the corner of Middlefield Road and Addison Avenue in 2013.Now she's trying to make it into "The Corner House on Addison."The proposal says it would be home to various classes, workshops, special events and collaborative spaces, with a focus on providing a supportive place for working women, especially mothers, as they seek to balance their work and family lives.The city says the proposal mostly limits the use to paying members and membership is limited, making it more of a private club than community center.Neighbors say Mayer has been using the property to throw big holiday parties."This is her way to have all her people over and all her friends over to throw her parties. Even though she's trying to open it up and saying hey, this is for this," said neighbor John Morin.The proposal says up to 150 people would be anticipated to use the facilities on average throughout the day with a maximum of 300, but special events during the evenings or weekends could bring in up to 400 people.A study session with the City Council is scheduled to take place on September 10th but that is expected to be postponed until October.