Business

Mattel to release limited edition Barbie celebrating Día de los Muertos

A limited edition Barbie that celebrates the the centuries-old Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos is set to hit stores this month.

Toy manufacturer Mattel's Día de los Muertos Barbie comes in a floor-length embroidered dress splashed with vibrant colors signature to the holiday.

Her face is painted in traditional face-paint representing the dead.

The doll has sparked mixed reaction online with some accusing Mattel of cultural appropriation.

But its designer says he wants the doll to expand awareness about the holiday, also known as Day of the Dead.

The multi-day holiday, celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors the lives of late loved ones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmattelbarbietoys
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO delays, cancellations persist due to runway closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Below average highs, harsh rebound
Rope resembling a noose found near Oakland elementary school
WATCH IN 60: SFO construction delays, Antonio Brown drama, whale near SF Bay
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
Raiders kick off season tonight on Monday Night Football on ABC
Pilot strike causes British Airways to ground nearly all flights
Show More
4 missing after Georgia cargo ship capsizes
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
Sisters make military history in the U.S. Army
Arrest made in Lake County wildfire
Houston NICU nurse adopting baby she helped deliver
More TOP STORIES News