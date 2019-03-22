Meltwater's $175 million financing tops recent funding news in San Francisco

San Francisco-based public relations SaaS company Meltwater has secured $175 million in private equity funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced March 15 and financed by Vista Equity Partners.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insights from the outside. We believe that business strategy will be increasingly shaped by insights from online data. Organizations will look outside, beyond their internal reporting systems to a world of data that is constantly growing and changing."
The 18-year-old company also raised a $60 million debt financing round in 2017.
The round brings total funding raised by San Francisco companies in software over the past month to $2 billion. The local software industry has seen 700 funding rounds over the past year, raking in a total of $19 billion in venture funding.
In other local funding news, financial services company Branch International announced a $60 million Series C funding round on March 13, financed by Foundation Capital.
According to Crunchbase, "Branch delivers world-class financial services to the mobile generation. With offices in San Francisco, Lagos, and Nairobi, Branch is a for-profit socially conscious company that uses the power of data science to reduce the cost of delivering financial services in emerging markets. We believe that everyone, everywhere deserves fair financial access."
Founded in 2015, the company has raised five previous rounds, including a $3.4 million debt financing round in 2018.
Meanwhile, biotech company Surrozen raised $50 million in Series B funding, announced on March 15. The round's investors were led by The Column Group.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Surrozen is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing regenerative medicines that unlock self-renewal properties of the body through specific control of the Wnt signaling pathway."
Surrozen last raised $33 million in Series A funding in 2017.
Also of note, analytics company Splice Machine raised $16 million in Series B funding, announced on Feb. 20 and led by Accenture.
From Crunchbase, "Splice Machine is a data platform that offers offline and batch analysis, and powers intelligent applications for operational workflows. Splice Machine is disrupting the $30 billion traditional database world with the open-source dual-engine RDBMS for mixed operational and analytical workloads, powered by Apache Hadoop and Apache Spark. The Splice Machine RDBMS executes operational workloads on Apache HBase and analytical workloads on Apache Spark."
The company previously raised $9 million in Series B funding in 2017.
Rounding out the city's recent top local funding events, machine learning company Functionize raised $16 million in Series A funding, announced on March 5 and financed by Canvas Ventures.
From Crunchbase, "Functionize delivers an autonomous testing platform that incorporates AI and machine learning technologies to automate the painstaking software testing process. The Functionize cloud-based platform enables enterprise teams to rapidly accelerate software development while eliminating traditional test scripts, test maintenance and the need for a large QA team."
The company previously raised $2.5 million in seed funding in 2018.
---
This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Meltwater's $175 million financing tops recent funding news in San Francisco
TOP STORIES
Show More