Business

New Miller Lite campaign offers free beer for an 'unfollow'

When you unfollow Miller on Instagram or Facebook, you could receive a free Miller Lite. Just text UNFOLLOW to 49375 with a photo or screenshot. (Miller Lite)

Miller Lite wants to offer a free beer to every person who unfollows them on social media.

The new campaign is focused on bringing back what they call the original social media, "Miller Time".

"We know that today's generation of new drinkers will spend more than five years of their lifetime on social media, and yet are only meeting up with their close friends less than a few times of a month," said Anup Shah, Vice President Miller Family of Brands. "We want to remind them that while social media is great, it's no replacement for hanging out in-person over a Miller Lite."

When you unfollow Miller on Instagram or Facebook, you could receive a free Miller Lite. Just text UNFOLLOW to 49375 with a photo or screenshot. Details on the program, including state-by-state regulations are available here.

As part of the campaign, Miller Lite will debut a new television spot during Game 1 of the World Series.



Additionally, Miller Lite is going dark on all social media accounts, meaning they will take a break from posting on its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfacebookfree foodsocial mediafree stuffbeertwitterinstagramalcoholcommercial ad
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Santa Rosa police report shooting at Ridgway High
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
AccuWeather forecast: Warm autumn day today
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
WATCH IN 60: PG&E power shutoff warning, CA gas price investigation, few Uber riders tip
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Gov. Newsom calls for investigation into California gas prices
Show More
Police investigate accusations of bullying toward male cheerleader at a South Bay high school
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys Fremont couple's rental home
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
'RBG' says she's doing well after recent cancer fight
Casting call for Disney Quiz Game Show coming to Disney+
More TOP STORIES News