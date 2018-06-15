Modcloth debuts fit shop in Lower Pacific Heights

A new shop in Lower Pacific Heights is offering customers an opportunity to upgrade their wardrobes with help from a personal stylist.
Located at 2033 Fillmore St. (between California and Pine streets), ModCloth's "FitShop" offers clothes in sizes XXS to 4X, as well as free styling sessions. The store stocks everything from everyday tops and bottoms to jewelry, swimwear and even wedding dresses.
Photo: Modcloth/Yelp
ModCloth currently has one review from Malissa B., who said she found the new location "visually stunning" with floral decorations and "beautifully placed" clothing and accessories.
"This location is a fit shop, meaning that customers are welcome to try on items and get advice from styling experts," she wrote. "So once inside, you find your sizes, make your selections and then place your order. All items are then shipped to your home."
ModCloth is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
