BUSINESS

Modcloth debuts fit shop in Lower Pacific Heights

Photo: Modcloth/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new shop in Lower Pacific Heights is offering customers an opportunity to upgrade their wardrobes with help from a personal stylist.

Located at 2033 Fillmore St. (between California and Pine streets), ModCloth's "FitShop" offers clothes in sizes XXS to 4X, as well as free styling sessions. The store stocks everything from everyday tops and bottoms to jewelry, swimwear and even wedding dresses.
Photo: Modcloth/Yelp

ModCloth currently has one review from Malissa B., who said she found the new location "visually stunning" with floral decorations and "beautifully placed" clothing and accessories.

"This location is a fit shop, meaning that customers are welcome to try on items and get advice from styling experts," she wrote. "So once inside, you find your sizes, make your selections and then place your order. All items are then shipped to your home."

ModCloth is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
Netflix adding commercials?
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News