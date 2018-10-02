Modern home decor store 'Stag & Manor' headed to Market Street

A new modern home decor store is headed to Market Street next month.
Online shop Stag & Manor will be opening its first brick-and-mortar store at 2253 Market St. (between Castro and Noe streets), formerly the site of Johnston Tax Group.
Hoodline spoke with owner and longtime Castro resident Seth Morrison, who told us Stag & Manor is "a new, modern home furnishings brand."
"Our focus is spirited modern design," he said. "It's about a modern aesthetic, but also nodding towards traditional craftsmanship and motifs that layer into modern design, in order to create a warmer, comprehensive design."
The name Stag & Manor is a reference to Morrison's family crest. He says it's intended as a tribute to his great-grandmother, Cecilia, who emigrated to the United States from Ireland in the 19th century.
Stag & Manor logo. | Photo: Stag & Manor/Instagram
Last November, Stag & Manor launched as an online store just in time for the holiday season, offering items like kitchenware, throw pillows and candle holders.
Now, Morrison hopes to open its retail storefront by the middle of November, again in time for the holiday season.
"These days, people really do appreciate having a shopping experience that can be an extra layer on top of online shopping, which has become so pervasive," he said. "I think people still do enjoy having that opportunity to go in to a space, to be inspired by vignettes and merchandise in front of them."
As a Castro resident, "it was my goal all along to be able to focus on my own community first ... I think our neighborhood needs as many opportunities as possible for new retail to come in and help bring in some revitalization, since we have so many open storefronts."
Construction work is currently underway at 2253 Market. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline
The landscape for furniture and decor stores in the Castro can be tough. In recent years, the local outpost of Pottery Barn, boutique furniture store A&G Merch and decorator Stewart Norton's 18th Street pop-up have all closed.
But Morrison is confident he can build a lasting business, citing "years of retail experience, a cross-channel shopping experience (online and in-store), along with a little more emphasis on marketing" as his secret weapons.
Morrison also plans to take an active role in the life of the neighborhood, partnering with local charities, events and community groups. "It's important to me to be giving back to the community that I love so much," he said.
Construction is currently underway at 2253 Market for a planned November opening. Once Stag & Manor debuts, Morrison said he plans to be open six days a week (Tuesday through Sunday), with reduced hours on Sundays.
