Video from a week back of a mountain lion visiting a Boulder motel.



An evident reminder why not to leave your door wide open ... AND ... Also why it is important to keep your dogs on a leash when living/visiting/recreating in lion country. You never know what you may encounter. pic.twitter.com/VpJzllLPII — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 17, 2018

Maybe he saw the "NO VACANCY" sign was lit? In Colorado, a mountain lion has been spotted dashing up to the doorstep of a motel office.Wildlife officials say it happened Sept. 9 when the animal approached the "Foot of the Mountain Motel" in Boulder.Northeast region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the video on its Twitter page, along with a message."An evident reminder why not to leave your door wide open ... AND ... Also why it is important to keep your dogs on a leash when living/visiting/recreating in lion country. You never know what you may encounter," said CPW.The video shows the animal strolling through the front door before casually walking out moments later.