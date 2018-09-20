MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

No vacancy? Mountain lion visits motel but doesn't stay long

Maybe he saw the "NO VACANCY" sign was lit? In Colorado, a mountain lion has been spotted dashing up to the doorstep of a motel. (CPW NE Region via Storyful)

BOULDER, Colo. (KGO) --
Maybe he saw the "NO VACANCY" sign was lit? In Colorado, a mountain lion has been spotted dashing up to the doorstep of a motel office.

VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

Wildlife officials say it happened Sept. 9 when the animal approached the "Foot of the Mountain Motel" in Boulder.

Northeast region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the video on its Twitter page, along with a message.

VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma

"An evident reminder why not to leave your door wide open ... AND ... Also why it is important to keep your dogs on a leash when living/visiting/recreating in lion country. You never know what you may encounter," said CPW.

The video shows the animal strolling through the front door before casually walking out moments later.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.
