BOULDER, Colo. (KGO) --Maybe he saw the "NO VACANCY" sign was lit? In Colorado, a mountain lion has been spotted dashing up to the doorstep of a motel office.
Wildlife officials say it happened Sept. 9 when the animal approached the "Foot of the Mountain Motel" in Boulder.
Northeast region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the video on its Twitter page, along with a message.
"An evident reminder why not to leave your door wide open ... AND ... Also why it is important to keep your dogs on a leash when living/visiting/recreating in lion country. You never know what you may encounter," said CPW.
The video shows the animal strolling through the front door before casually walking out moments later.
