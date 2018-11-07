VOTE 2018

Mountain View voters approve Measure P, 'head tax' on Google, other businesses

Mountain View voters have approved an employee "head tax" on Google and other businesses. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Mountain View voters have approved an employee "head tax" on Google and other businesses.

The measure asked residents to authorize taxing businesses up to $149 per employee, depending on their size.

The tax could generate upwards of $6 million a year, with a little more than half coming from Google alone.

Most of the money would pay for transit projects.

The head tax is scheduled to phase in over two years, starting in 2020.
