National $15 minimum wage expected to pass in House of Representatives this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A national $15 minimum wage is expected to pass in the House of Representatives this week.

The "Raise the Wage Act" would make $15 an hour a reality for all American workers by 2024.

The current national minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

Recent research finds raising the hourly wage does not cost jobs.

Recent research finds raising the hourly wage does not cost jobs.

In some parts of the Bay Area the minimum wage is already on its way up to $15.

It's already at $15.59 in San Francisco and Berkeley, and $16.30 in Emeryville.

