National $15 minimum wage expected to pass in House of Representatives this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A national $15 minimum wage is expected to pass in the House of Representatives this week.
The "Raise the Wage Act" would make $15 an hour a reality for all American workers by 2024.
The current national minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
Recent research finds raising the hourly wage does not cost jobs.
In some parts of the Bay Area the minimum wage is already on its way up to $15.
It's already at $15.59 in San Francisco and Berkeley, and $16.30 in Emeryville.
