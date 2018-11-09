New branch for local grocer Zanotto's now open in Willow Glen

A new outpost of family-owned grocer Zanotto's has opened its doors at 1520 Southwest Expressway. It's the fifth for the local San Jose chain, founded in 1976 by Andrea and Rosa Zanotto.
The market has a wide selection of produce, meat and dry goods. In the prepared foods section, shoppers will find cold-cuts and panini sandwiches, as well as fresh pasta and sauces from Bertucelli's La Villa delicatessen. (You can order sandwiches ahead of time online.)
Other local products on offer include Marianne's Ice Cream, Sumanos Bakery's Watsonville sourdough and Gizdich Ranch pies.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the new market is on its way to developing a local fan base.
"This place is a food lover's heaven. They have so many prepared items and specialty goods!" said Lindsay L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 28. "The people who work here are all so friendly and it's just good vibes all around."
And Lisa M., who also praised the sandwiches and deli items, agreed: "The workers are super friendly. I had two coupons and the clerk working there today said I would get a better deal with the $10 off $30 purchase (versus the buy one get one free sandwich), talk about great service."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Zanotto's Fruitdale Station is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
