BUSINESS

New branch for local grocer Zanotto's now open in Willow Glen

Photo: Zanotto's Fruitdale Station/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new outpost of family-owned grocer Zanotto's has opened its doors at 1520 Southwest Expressway. It's the fifth for the local San Jose chain, founded in 1976 by Andrea and Rosa Zanotto.

The market has a wide selection of produce, meat and dry goods. In the prepared foods section, shoppers will find cold-cuts and panini sandwiches, as well as fresh pasta and sauces from Bertucelli's La Villa delicatessen. (You can order sandwiches ahead of time online.)

Other local products on offer include Marianne's Ice Cream, Sumanos Bakery's Watsonville sourdough and Gizdich Ranch pies.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the new market is on its way to developing a local fan base.

"This place is a food lover's heaven. They have so many prepared items and specialty goods!" said Lindsay L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 28. "The people who work here are all so friendly and it's just good vibes all around."

And Lisa M., who also praised the sandwiches and deli items, agreed: "The workers are super friendly. I had two coupons and the clerk working there today said I would get a better deal with the $10 off $30 purchase (versus the buy one get one free sandwich), talk about great service."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Zanotto's Fruitdale Station is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Jose
BUSINESS
Google responds with changes after walk out to protest treatment of women
Consumer Catch-up: Subaru recall, driverless rides coming to San Jose
Woman considers taking legal action against Lime after scooter accident
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers may be able to grow cannabis
More Business
Top Stories
9 dead in massive Butte County wildfire now at 90,000 acres
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Woolsey Fire chars 35,000 acres, 250K under evacuations
Mayor of Paradise, Calif., surveys devastation left by Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality from wildfires continues in Bay Area
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Show More
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Video shows aftermath of terrifying escape from Butte Co. wildfire
VIDEO: Aerial view of devastating Camp Fire in Butte Co.
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
'Firenado' vs. 'fire whirl' - an expert explains the difference
More News