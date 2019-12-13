Business

Facebook, Google dropped from top 10 of best places to work

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time, Google and Facebook did not make it at the top of Glassdoor's annual list of best places to work, but several Bay Area companies did make the top 10.

Massachusetts-based software company HubSpot took the top spot for 2020. The company ranked high because of its diverse and inclusive work environment. Last year's winner, Bain & Co., a management consulting company, finished second.

San Francisco-based DocuSign was the top company on the list in the Bay Area, coming in third place. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory came in at sixth place and and Sunnyvale-based Intuitive Surgical was seventh. Several Silicon Valley tech companies finished just outside of the top 10. Google dropped three spots to number 11 and Facebook dropped 16 spots to number 23.

Take a look at Glassdoor's full list of best places to work for in 2020 here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoeconomyhappinessfacebookgooglesilicon valleyworkplace
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recent storms officially bring Bay Area out of drought
Hayward police investigate shooting that left 1 injured
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Northern CA
Bay Area to get break from wet weather after weeks of rain
Man shot after trying to stop break-in at Santa Rosa apartment
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
SamTrans bus strikes, kills pedestrian in Redwood City
Show More
Abandoned vehicle triggers crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View
AccuWeather forecast: Wet weather through Saturday
Equipment issue causes shorter Muni trains, crowded commute
Woman hides in Coach store, steals purses worth nearly $4,000
Get Krispy Kreme dozen for just $1 on Thursday
More TOP STORIES News