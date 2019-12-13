SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time, Google and Facebook did not make it at the top of Glassdoor's annual list of best places to work, but several Bay Area companies did make the top 10.
Massachusetts-based software company HubSpot took the top spot for 2020. The company ranked high because of its diverse and inclusive work environment. Last year's winner, Bain & Co., a management consulting company, finished second.
San Francisco-based DocuSign was the top company on the list in the Bay Area, coming in third place. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory came in at sixth place and and Sunnyvale-based Intuitive Surgical was seventh. Several Silicon Valley tech companies finished just outside of the top 10. Google dropped three spots to number 11 and Facebook dropped 16 spots to number 23.
Take a look at Glassdoor's full list of best places to work for in 2020 here.
Facebook, Google dropped from top 10 of best places to work
