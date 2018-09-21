New knitting shop Firebird Yarns brings a different kind of color to Haight Street

The 1300 block of Haight Street has taken on new life in recent years, with the addition of a Ritual Coffee and a barber shop. Now, new knitting supply shop Firebird Yarns is joining the block.
Owner Kathryn Bernard opened Firebird at the beginning of the month as a destination for knitting supplies of all kinds, with an emphasis on natural fibers and indie dyed yarns.
Firebird's inventory is a mix of handspun, indie dyed, and natural fibers. | Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline
"I've been knitting since I was 17," said Bernard, who departed her post at a card and gift shop on Valencia Street earlier this year to go into business for herself.
"I was actually looking for a space in another neighborhood, but someone recommended this building, and then the space in it opened up."
Classes and workshops will offer a range of groups for beginner to advanced knitters. | Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline
Perched between Ritual and Debonair on the sunny side of the street, Firebird is now fully up and running with retail sales. Bernard expects to add a series of knitting classes and workshops to the lineup, with a private room inside the shop to accommodate them.
"We're lucky," she said, "because most stores in San Francisco don't have space for a dedicated classroom."
Bernard said the classes will be a mix of introductory and advanced, with enough gradations along the way to help beginners get their feet. Interested knitters can keep an eye out for class announcements on the shop's Instagram page.
