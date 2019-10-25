North Bay vineyard works to protect crop from Kincade Fire

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The fire burned right up to vineyards and wineries Wednesday night in the Alexander Valley. The vines were silhouetted in the flames.There are five major wineries in the area including Robert Young Vineyards.At the Robert Young Vineyards along Red Winery Road, co-owner Fred Young and son Robert have been up for more than 24 hours trying to keep flames away from their precious vines.The family has owned the land since the mid nineteenth century-nearly 450 acres divided between vineyards and ranch land for 50 head of cattle.On Thursday we watched as the two filled up their own tanker truck and drove back and forth putting out hotspots on their property.So far the vines are okay. But they had planned to harvest grapes tonight. That is up in the air now.About 50 acres of grazing land burned but no livestock or people here were hurt.