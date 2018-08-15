BUSINESS

North Face leaving Bay Area, moving 650 jobs to Denver

North Face is leaving the Bay Area and moving its headquarters to Denver after the state offered the company $27 million of tax incentives.

The company will create 650 jobs in Denver.

North Face was founded in San Francisco in 1966 as a climbing equipment store and eventually moved to Alameda where the company started selling sports and active wear.

The move is expected to be complete by the year 2020.

