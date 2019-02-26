Nuro nets $940 million, plus more funding news for Mountain View software companies

Mountain View's software industry is pulling in new investment, with five local companies securing venture capital. New funding rounds were recently announced by software companies Nuro, Redis Labs, vArmour and SilverPush, according to company database Crunchbase.
Nuro topped the city's recent funding headlines by announcing a $940 million Series B round on February 11, financed by SoftBank Vision Fund.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "NURO is a technology company which aims to accelerate the benefits of robotics for everyday life. It is comprised of a team of entrepreneurs and engineers, designers, and scientists who believe the advancements they are making in robotics and machine learning today will dramatically improve the way they live tomorrow."
The three-year-old startup also raised a $92 million Series A round in 2018.
Next up, Redis Labs raised $60 million in Series E funding, in a round announced on February 19 and led by Francisco Partners.
According to Crunchbase, "Redis Labs, the leading commercial Redis provider, powers cutting edge applications with blazing fast enterprise-class Redis. Their Redis Labs Enterprise Cluster and Redis Cloud solutions are trusted by thousands of developers and enterprise customers for high performance, infinite scalability, true high availability, and best in class expertise and support use cases such as real-time analytics, fast high-volume transactions, social app functionality, application job management and caching. Redis Labs is a contributor to Redis, an open-source, in-memory NoSQL database, benchmarked as the fastest database available today."
Founded in 2011, the company has raised six previous rounds, including a $44 million Series D round in 2017.
Meanwhile, vArmour raised $44 million in Series E funding, announced on February 6.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "vArmour is a leader in data defined perimeter security. Where the world of mobile, virtualization and cloud has moved beyond the traditional perimeter, threats are more sophisticated and CIO's require greater visibility and control of their data. Based in Mountain View, California, vArmour is founded by security and technology experts from Juniper, Netscreen, RSA and Silvertail."
vArmour last raised $41 million in Series D funding in 2016.
Also of note, ad targeting company SilverPush raised $5 million in Series B funding, announced on February 19 and financed by FreakOut Holdings.
From Crunchbase, "SilverPush is a technology marketing platform for brands to promote their products and connect with their customers. The company understands what your customers are looking for, what they are saying and what they do. SilverPush understands the importance of every interaction to create a great brand experience for your customer."
The company previously raised $1.2 million in funding in 2015.
Across the industry, Mountain View-based software companies have raised $1.1 billion in venture funding over the past month, and $1.6 billion over the past year.
---
This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineMountain View
businessHoodlineMountain View