Coronavirus

New York Stock Exchange to temporarily close its trading floor as precaution during coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK -- The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its iconic trading floor in lower Manhattan and move to all-electronic trading beginning Monday as a precautionary step amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The trading floors of the NYSE and the NYSE American Options market in New York will be closed, as well as that of the NYSE Arca Options in San Francisco.

"NYSE's trading floors provide unique value to issuers and investors, but our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members," said Stacey Cunningham, the NYSE's president.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The exchanges will continue to operate under normal trading hours, she added.

Several thousand brokers and others used to crowd the trading floor of the NYSE as recently as the 1990s. But in the years since, the rise of electronic trading grew to dominate the action on Wall Street. These days, there are about 500 floor traders at the NYSE, said Josh King, a spokesman for exchanges operator Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the NYSE.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthmoneycoronavirusu.s. & worldstock market
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Many across Bay Area are paying it forward during COVID-19 pandemic
Napa County ready for yet another emergency, COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
NY adds on-site limit for businesses, hospital ship on the way
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Napa Co. issues shelter-in-place order
Napa County ready for yet another emergency, COVID-19
White House warning to millennials: Stay out of the bars during pandemic
Petrolia earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake strikes off Northern California coast near Humboldt County
Cancer, heart surgeries delayed as coronavirus alters care
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Coronavirus closures: AMC movie theaters closing for several weeks
SF mayor, families react after Newsom says schools likely closed for rest of year
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Ford, GM confirm N. American factory shutdowns due to virus
More TOP STORIES News