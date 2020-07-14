Business

Oakland to consider law giving some laid off employees 1st choice of jobs

A restaurant employee disinfects a table in an undated file photo. (Shtuterstock photo)

Laid off employees in the hospitality, restaurant, stadium and travel-related industries will get first dibs at jobs at their former employer when that employer reopens if Oakland citycouncilmembers approve an ordinance to be considered Tuesday.

Councilmembers will consider the ordinance at the virtual City Council meeting that starts at 1:30 p.m.

Employers do not need to hire back any more employees than they need but must offer laid off workers their jobs based on seniority, according to a report given to councilmembers.

The ordinance is meant to protect older workers who employers might replace with younger workers and it is meant to protect workers who have stood up for themselves or coworkers.

After a rehire offer is made, workers will have 10 days to decide whether they want to go back to work for the employer who laid them off.
