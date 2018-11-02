Oakland workers sign agreement with Marriott, ending strike there

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Oakland Marriott workers ratified an agreement to end the strike on Friday.
More than 200 City Center employees will go back to work on Saturday.
The workers' union, Local 2850, tweeted the news on Friday.
UPDATE: Oakland Marriott City Center workers ratified an agreement & will end our strike tomorrow. Thank you to our supporters! More to come after all Marriott workers on strike secure agreements that make One Job Should Be Enough real everywhere! #MarriottStrike #1job— UNITE HERE Local 2850 (@Local2850) November 3, 2018
They've been calling for better pay for nearly a month.
This agreement does not impact San Francisco and San Jose Marriott workers.