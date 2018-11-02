Often Wander brings handmade candles, jewelry and more to the Mission

Thinking of cozying up to a candle as the fall weather rolls in? A new shop in the Mission may have what you need. Located at 593 Valencia St. (between 16th and 17th streets), the new arrival is called Often Wander.
The project of owner Sarah Larson, this San Diego-based business hand-pours all its candles, which come in scents like rosewood and coriander, oakmoss and amber, and palo santo. One line of candles is astrology-inspired, with a different scent devoted to each sign.
It also carries a selection of jewelry and accessories, from beaded bracelets to minimalist gold necklaces to scarves. (You can check out the full line of candles, jewelry and accessories here.)
The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
"The candles are refillable, so that if you bring your container back, she'll refill it for half the price. That is super eco-friendly and dope," enthused Yelper Christa Lei S., who was the first to review the new shop. "Larson was super friendly and approachable and answered all of my questions."
Yelper Ali S. added, "I bought the lavender-scented candle, 'Year of the Wonder,' and it smells amazing. It's definitely high-quality and I can tell it will last me a while."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Often Wander is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Monday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.)
