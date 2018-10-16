OpenDoor, Postmates, Stripe and Eventbrite top SF's recent funding news

San Francisco-based real estate tech startup Opendoor secured $400 million in funding in the past month, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion, announced Sept. 27 and financed by SoftBank's Vision Fund, joined a robust crop of venture capital investment rounds in SF over the past 30 days.
The company, which also raised a $325 million Series E round earlier this year, offers an online home-selling service "that aims to streamline the sales process down to a few days," according to its Crunchbase profile. The financing brings San Francisco into second place for net investment in the real estate category over the last three months, after New York City, which saw $39 billion invested compared to San Francisco's $2.6 billion.
The second-biggest funding event in San Francisco in the past month took the form of a $300 million Series E round for on-demand delivery service Postmates, announced Sept. 18. and led by Tiger Global Management.
The same investor also led the third-biggest round for an SF-based company this month: Tiger Global Management is behind a $245 million Series E round for online payments platform Stripe, which increased its value from $9 billion to $20 billion.
Meanwhile, local online ticketing company and event technology platform Eventbrite filed for a $200 million initial public offering on Sept. 19, debuting on the NYSE under the ticker symbol EB and enjoying a strong start.
Also of note this month: $125 million in Series C funding for Brex, "the first corporate credit card for startups"; $100 million in Series B funding for Talkdesk, which provides an enterprise contact center platform to support customer service; $100 million in Series D funding for GitLab, an open-source code collaboration platform; and $83 million for uBiome, "a citizen science startup that sequences the human microbiome."
