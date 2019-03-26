Opendoor's $300 million financing tops recent funding news in San Francisco

San Francisco-based real estate company Opendoor has secured $300 million in Series E funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced March 20 and led by General Atlantic.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Opendoor makes it possible to receive an offer on a home in just a few clicks, and sell in a matter of days, removing all of the headache, uncertainty and risk from the transaction. Opendoor is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has received a total of $645 million in venture funding from Khosla Ventures, GGV Capital, and Access Industries, along with a large group of angel investors. Whether you're selling, buying, or trading in a home, Opendoor dramatically simplifies the process to help you move on to your next chapter in life."
The five-year-old company has raised six previous funding rounds, including a $400 million Series E round in 2018.
The round brings total funding raised by San Francisco companies in internet services over the past month to $809 million, and increase of $164 million from the month before. The local internet services industry has produced 261 funding rounds over the past year, raking in a total of $6.2 billion in venture funding.
In other local funding news, workforce management company Skedulo announced a $28 million Series B funding round on March 20, led by M12.
According to Crunchbase, "Skedulo is the platform for intelligent mobile workforce management. Our solution helps enterprises intelligently manage, schedule, dispatch and track resources in the field. With native solutions that integrate seamlessly to Salesforce and ServiceNow, and our independent platform that connects to any system of record, Skedulo offers enterprises and mid-market companies a mobile workforce management product that complements any tech stack."
Founded in 2013, the company has raised four previous rounds, including a $9.2 million Series A round in 2016.
Meanwhile, parenting support company Cleo raised $27 million in Series B funding, announced on March 20. The round's investors were led by New Enterprise Associates.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Cleo is a family support system that employers offer working parents, by helping families navigate their journey from fertility, to pregnancy, to parenting of newborns, infants, toddlers, and children to age 5. Employers choose Cleo as a strategic partner to power their culture transformation and see increased employee retention, more diverse and inclusive workplaces, and reduced health claims. Cleo supports parents globally in 50+ countries and works with forward-thinking companies like eBay, LinkedIn, Uber, Straus Family Creamery and many others."
Cleo last raised $11 million in Series A funding in 2018.
Also of note, govtech and transit planning transportation company Remix raised $15 million in Series B funding, announced on Feb. 27 and financed by Energy Impact Partners.
From Crunchbase, "Remix is the platform for designing and managing your city's transportation future. Trusted by 4,000 planners in 300+ cities on three continents, Remix helps cities understand how streets, public transit and private mobility work together."
The company previously raised $10 million in Series A funding in 2017.
Rounding out the city's recent top local funding events, sales automation company Automation Hero raised $14 million in Series A funding, announced on March 13 and led by Atomico.
From Crunchbase, "Automation Hero combines RPA with AI to form an intelligent process automation platform for the enterprise. By handling the manual tasks that constantly detract from selling, Automation Hero improves sales rep productivity and drives more successful, optimized business outcomes. Enterprises now have the capability and flexibility to employ a vast range of use cases by connecting any data source, integrated system or business workflow to garner significant ROI across their organization."
The company previously raised $4.5 million in seed funding in 2018.
