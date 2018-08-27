BUSINESS

Orson's Belly to debut 'Paper Moon,' an artisan and handicrafts pop-up

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Next Thursday, August 30th, Orson's Belly--the Richmond District cafe that opened two years ago at 1737 Balboa St.--is launching a new project.

Paper Moon is a new pop-up shop offering an array of "travel-inspired homeware and accessories," said owners Cem and Cigadem Salur. It launches next Thursday with a party from 6-9 p.m., and will continue into September and beyond.

Fittingly for the cinematically oriented cafe, Paper Moon is named for a 1973 Peter Bogdanovich film. Its offerings are curated directly from artisans the Salurs have met and gotten to know, both in their travels around the world and in their home city of Istanbul.

Initial offerings will include things like handmade ceramics, hand-printed scarves, candles, and other home goods.

"There's an amazing community of artisans in Istanbul," Cigadem said.

While the shop will initially lean on items made by the Salurs' Turkish friends and acquaintances, Cigadem said they'd also gradually work in finds from Germany, Sweden, and beyond.

The launch party next Thursday is free, and includes appetizers, beer and wine from Orson's Belly and cider provided by Far West. The Salurs will be on hand to speak with patrons about the goods and the artisans who made them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Musk says investors convinced him Tesla should stay public
Bay Area partnership seeks to make chemicals from hard-to-recycle plastics
Proctor and Gamble trying to trademark 'LOL' and 'NBD' acronyms to attract younger shoppers
Custom furniture store Interior Define now open in Hayes Valley
More Business
Top Stories
Gamer: 'Something was off' about Jacksonville suspect
Final message from Senator John McCain
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
CHP hosts summit on cannabis traffic safety as DUI arrests rise
VIDEO: Rescuers help free stranded orca
Raleigh woman convicted after trying to feed body to alligators
Study: THC can stay in breast milk for up to 6 days
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Show More
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Flags at White House back at full staff after Sen. McCain's death
US and Mexico near deal that would set path for NAFTA revamp
AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust ends with cooler than average weather
Police say Illinois man threw infant son to make him stop crying
More News