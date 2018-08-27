Orson's Belly to debut 'Paper Moon,' an artisan and handicrafts pop-up

Next Thursday, August 30th, Orson's Belly--the Richmond District cafe that opened two years ago at 1737 Balboa St.--is launching a new project.
Paper Moon is a new pop-up shop offering an array of "travel-inspired homeware and accessories," said owners Cem and Cigadem Salur. It launches next Thursday with a party from 6-9 p.m., and will continue into September and beyond.
Fittingly for the cinematically oriented cafe, Paper Moon is named for a 1973 Peter Bogdanovich film. Its offerings are curated directly from artisans the Salurs have met and gotten to know, both in their travels around the world and in their home city of Istanbul.
Initial offerings will include things like handmade ceramics, hand-printed scarves, candles, and other home goods.
"There's an amazing community of artisans in Istanbul," Cigadem said.
While the shop will initially lean on items made by the Salurs' Turkish friends and acquaintances, Cigadem said they'd also gradually work in finds from Germany, Sweden, and beyond.
The launch party next Thursday is free, and includes appetizers, beer and wine from Orson's Belly and cider provided by Far West. The Salurs will be on hand to speak with patrons about the goods and the artisans who made them.
