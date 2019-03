Ouster, Determined AI, and Sendoso top San Francisco's recent funding news

San Francisco-based 3D sensor company Ouster has secured $60 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase , topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced March 25 and led by Runway Growth Capital.According to its Crunchbase profile, "Ouster builds high-resolution lidar sensors for use in autonomous vehicles, robotics and many other applications. Using its unique multi-beam flash lidar design, Ouster brings Moore's Law to lidar with an all-semiconductor approach to 3D sensing."The three-year-old startup has raised two previous funding rounds, including a $27 million Series A round in 2017.The round brings total funding raised by San Francisco companies in software over the past month to $1.2 billion. The local software industry has seen 707 funding rounds over the past year, securing a total of $19 billion in venture funding.In other local funding news, machine learning and distributed systems company Determined AI announced a $11 million Series A funding round on March 13, led by GV.According to Crunchbase, "Determined AI is a machine learning tech company that revolutionizes the way deep models are trained and deployed. The company reduces time-to-market by increasing developer productivity, improving resource utilization and reducing risk."The company also raised a $2.6 million seed round in 2017.Meanwhile, sales automation company Sendoso raised $10 million in Series A funding, announced on February 26. The round's investors were led by Craft Ventures.From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Sendoso helps companies accelerate sales and retain customers with gifts and rewards. Sendoso's cloud-based gifting platform centralizes all gifting outreach touches and gives companies the ability to send eGifts for coffee, lunch, tickets, wine, rides, swag, Visa/Amex cards, handwritten notes, experiences, sales kits and custom gifts. Sendoso automates delivery/fulfillment, simplifies ROI reporting, intelligently suggests recipients and includes seamless integrations into Salesforce, SurveyMonkey, Marketo, Eloqua, HubSpot, Pardot and many others."Sendoso last raised $2 million in seed funding in 2018.Also of note, microservices architecture company Buoyant raised $10 million in Series B funding, announced on March 13 and led by GV.From Crunchbase, "Buoyant makes applications faster, safer and more reliable. We are a small startup founded by senior ex-Twitter infrastructure engineers. We are well-funded and backed by some of the world's best investors."The company previously raised $10 million in Series A funding in 2017.Rounding out the city's recent top local funding events, database company ArangoDB raised $10 million in Series A funding, announced on March 14.From Crunchbase, "ArangoDB is an open-source database with a flexible data model for documents, graphs and key-values. Build high performance applications using a convenient sql-like query language or JavaScript extensions."The company previously raised $4.8 million in seed funding in 2017.---