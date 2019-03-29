Ouster, Determined AI, and Sendoso top San Francisco's recent funding news

San Francisco-based 3D sensor company Ouster has secured $60 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced March 25 and led by Runway Growth Capital.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Ouster builds high-resolution lidar sensors for use in autonomous vehicles, robotics and many other applications. Using its unique multi-beam flash lidar design, Ouster brings Moore's Law to lidar with an all-semiconductor approach to 3D sensing."
The three-year-old startup has raised two previous funding rounds, including a $27 million Series A round in 2017.
The round brings total funding raised by San Francisco companies in software over the past month to $1.2 billion. The local software industry has seen 707 funding rounds over the past year, securing a total of $19 billion in venture funding.
In other local funding news, machine learning and distributed systems company Determined AI announced a $11 million Series A funding round on March 13, led by GV.
According to Crunchbase, "Determined AI is a machine learning tech company that revolutionizes the way deep models are trained and deployed. The company reduces time-to-market by increasing developer productivity, improving resource utilization and reducing risk."
The company also raised a $2.6 million seed round in 2017.
Meanwhile, sales automation company Sendoso raised $10 million in Series A funding, announced on February 26. The round's investors were led by Craft Ventures.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Sendoso helps companies accelerate sales and retain customers with gifts and rewards. Sendoso's cloud-based gifting platform centralizes all gifting outreach touches and gives companies the ability to send eGifts for coffee, lunch, tickets, wine, rides, swag, Visa/Amex cards, handwritten notes, experiences, sales kits and custom gifts. Sendoso automates delivery/fulfillment, simplifies ROI reporting, intelligently suggests recipients and includes seamless integrations into Salesforce, SurveyMonkey, Marketo, Eloqua, HubSpot, Pardot and many others."
Sendoso last raised $2 million in seed funding in 2018.
Also of note, microservices architecture company Buoyant raised $10 million in Series B funding, announced on March 13 and led by GV.
From Crunchbase, "Buoyant makes applications faster, safer and more reliable. We are a small startup founded by senior ex-Twitter infrastructure engineers. We are well-funded and backed by some of the world's best investors."
The company previously raised $10 million in Series A funding in 2017.
Rounding out the city's recent top local funding events, database company ArangoDB raised $10 million in Series A funding, announced on March 14.
From Crunchbase, "ArangoDB is an open-source database with a flexible data model for documents, graphs and key-values. Build high performance applications using a convenient sql-like query language or JavaScript extensions."
The company previously raised $4.8 million in seed funding in 2017.
---
This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
