TOYS R US

Parents lament closing of Toys R Us in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Families would normally be all smiles at a toy store, but Wednesday night at Toys R Us locations in the South Bay, parents were sad knowing they'd no longer be bringing their kids shopping there. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Families would normally be all smiles at a toy store, but Wednesday night at Toys R Us locations in the South Bay, parents were sad knowing they'd no longer be bringing their kids shopping there.

These shoppers couldn't leave without a photo:

They can't believe the iconic toy retailer is going out of business.

"Like a punch in the gut almost," said shopper Timote Faasisila.

REPORT: Toys R Us to close or sell all stores

The location at The Plant in San Jose was one of 180 locations already marked for closure in January. But news, that all 800 locations are closing was almost too much to bear for parents who wanted their children to grow up as Toys R Us kids, just like they did.

"I wanted to pass on that tradition of bringing my son to the toy store so he could play with the toys, now he can't do that," said shopper Patrick Magto.

"Going there my whole life as a kid and every gift you wanted came from Toys R Us pretty much," said another shopper Seth Andrews.

RELATED: Bay Area Toys R Us stores closing

ABC7 News talked with a retail expert. He said the only thing that surprises him about the situation is how surprised everyone else is. "We probably saw this coming ten years ago," said Kirthi Kalyanam, the director of Santa Clara University's Retail Management Institute.

Kalyanam said the store chain was hit by a one-two punch. "They suffered a pretty severe body blow when Wal Mart started selling popular toys. And it didn't really help that the internet came along, so the internet then delivered, kind of, the final blow."

He added that the toy industry will struggle in the short term, but mom and pop toy shops will ultimately fill the void.

There is no word from Toys R Us when the closures will happen.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on toys.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstoystoys r usfamilychildrenretailbankruptcyfinancemoneyconsumeru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: Toys R Us to close or sell all stores
Toys "R" Us reportedly preparing for liquidation
Bay Area Toys'R'Us stores closing
TOYS R US
Geoffrey the Giraffe is ready to rumble in latest gig
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Toys 'R' Us customers say one final goodbye
'Play On!' Toys 'R' Us says goodbye with heartfelt message
The end of Toys 'R' Us: People share memories of beloved store
More toys r us
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News