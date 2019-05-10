Business

Party City to close 45 stores amid helium shortage

ROCKAWAY, N.J. -- Party City is closing 45 stores amid a global helium shortage, the company said in a statement to investors released Thursday.

CEO James Harrison said the helium shortage "negatively impacted" its latex and metallic balloon categories.

However, Harrison said, the New Jersey-based company has signed a letter of agreement for a new source of helium that would provide a new supply beginning this summer.

"We believe this new source should substantially eliminate the shortfall we are experiencing at current allocation rates and improve our ability to return to a normal level of latex and metallic balloon sales," Harrison said.

Party City plans to close the 45 stores this year. It currently has 870 locations.

The company did not disclose which stores would be shuttered.

Harrison said Party City typically closes 10 to 15 stores per year in response to market conditions.

Party City posted more information about the helium shortage on its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jersey newsstore closinghelium shortageballoon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News