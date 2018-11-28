Perdita brings hand-crafted goods and workshops to Divisadero

Offering handmade goods from independent creators, new boutique Perdita opened its doors at 323 Divisadero St. (between Oak and Page) this past Small Business Saturday.
Store owner Liz Lucero, a South San Francisco resident, previously worked two doors down at Comix Experience. She said that opening her first retail store on the Divisadero corridor has been a long-term goal. "I already know a lot of the people who shop in this area," she said.
Perdita's selection is heavy on items from woman-owned businesses, including ceramics by Mud Witch, scarves and bandanas from ELOI, bullet journals from Arielle Jovellanos and handbags from Not Impressed.
"I wanted to create a space where people can come to make something or to buy something others have made," Lucero explained. "Everyone needs some fun in their life."
Illustrations in the book "Mini Meditations on Creativity," by Tillie Walden.
Lucero has also "brought some of the comic book world" with her from her days at Comix Experience. It's reflected in the selection of illustrations and books for sale, and the murals on the shop's walls.
Perdita is named for a character in Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, which Lucero, an English major, studied in college. So she hired San Francisco-based illustrator Emma Munger to create a Winter's Tale-themed mural inside the shop, including the bear that famously pursues the character Antigonus to his death.
Since Perdita is also a genus of bees and a moon of Uranus, a second mural by Erin Crociani in the back of the store reflects these meanings as well.
A 'Winter's Tale'-themed mural painted by Emma Munger.
Lucero just signed the lease on the former Skin City space last month. That gave her a very short window in which to tear down the former tenant's treatment rooms and make over the space in time for the holiday shopping rush.
"It consumed my life," she said, adding that only support from friends and family made it possible.
In addition to the new murals, she repainted the walls and added a window sign from Neon Works, which is also responsible for the neighboring Metro Hotel's shining logo.
"In the end, I had a much bigger-looking space than I thought it would be," Lucero explained. "I wanted the store to glow."
Goods for sale at Perdita.
In addition to offering items for sale, Perdita will host DIY workshops, starting with a free ornament-making event and a bookbinding workshop. Lucero also plans to offer a monthly book club, beginning in January.
"Books are a huge part of my life," she said.
Interested shoppers can look out for more details on Perdita's Instagram account.
Perdita is now open from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, though its hours may change after the holidays.
