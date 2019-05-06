Business

PG&E expands forced power shut-offs to help prevent wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has expanded its plans for forced power outages when extremely dry and windy weather increases the risk for its electrical equipment sparking a devastating fire.

The utility first implemented these planned shut-offs last year, affecting over a half-million customers. The program now covers all 5.4 million of its electric customer accounts.

RELATED: PG&E says it will have to increase your rate to pay backfire mitigation costs

PG&E said all customers should receive a letter about the program later this month.

It will also hold community meetings.

Check out more stories about PG&E.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscopower outagepg&ewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News