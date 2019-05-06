PG&E expands forced power shut-offs to help prevent wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has expanded its plans for forced power outages when extremely dry and windy weather increases the risk for its electrical equipment sparking a devastating fire.The utility first implemented these planned shut-offs last year, affecting over a half-million customers. The program now covers all 5.4 million of its electric customer accounts.PG&E said all customers should receive a letter about the program later this month.It will also hold community meetings.