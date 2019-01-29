PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

There is a lot of disappointment and outrage after PG&E officially filed for bankruptcy.The prediction is that PG&E customers will pay more, that their rates will go up because of this bankruptcy. This will also impact fire victims.San Francisco supervisors say enough is enough they want to fight this, it is on their agenda today.PG&E is open for business today in downtown San Francisco, employees headed into work, under the protection of a blue barrier outside the building and with security guards at the door.The utility announced just after midnight it had filed for bankruptcy protection. This means fire victims' lawsuits will be consolidated and they likely will get less money in payouts. The city of San Francisco plans to vote on a resolution today telling the state not to give PG&E a bailout -- the city will also vote to give the city attorney $5.6 million to fight against a bailout."If the state allows PG&E to pass the cost of the fire on to customers that will actually affect how their bankruptcy and reorganization works. So that is why we're giving the city attorney money to hire the best attorneys in the United States of America so that San Francisco's interests will be protected in bankruptcy litigation," said Aaron Peskin, San Francisco Board of Supervisors.PG&E put out a statement overnight: "We are fully committed to enhancing our wildfire safety efforts, as well as helping restoration and rebuilding efforts across the communities impacted by the devastating Northern California wildfires."Shareholders are also upset about this, one shareholder, BlueMountain Capital Management, is calling for an entire new board of directors.The bankruptcy proceedings are expected to take years to resolve.