Pacific Gas & Electric shares rebound after hitting record low

Shares rose 33.07 percent in trading at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, closing at $5.03 a share.
The utilities stock has been hit hard in the last year.
One year ago, shares were trading at nearly $49. The price plummeted to just over $6 in mid-January following the company's announcement that it would file for bankruptcy.
Shares rebounded a bit by June, rising to almost $24, but they've been dropping ever since, hitting its record low of $3.80 yesterday.
For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- PG&E Power Outage: How long will this last, what's happening with PG&E, where can you get help?
- Should you file a claim with PG&E?
- PG&E tower near ignition point of Sonoma County wildfire was not shut off, had broken equipment
- How to prepare for PG&E power shutdowns
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
- How to store electricity before a power outage