Pizza Hut to close up to 500 dine-in restaurants

Pizza Hut is expected to close as many as 500 of its dine-in restaurants.

The chain says it's going to focus on delivery and takeout.

Pizza Hut currently operates nearly 7,500 restaurants across the United States.

Some people aren't happy about the closings, including Chrissy Teigen who Tweeted: "I love them" and "Long live Hut!"

Pizza Hut responded that they are not going anywhere, asking the supermodel: "When's pizza night?"
