Planning Commission approves change of use at Castro spa

Always Tan Skin & Body at 550B Castro St. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

By Hoodline
The Planning Commission has unanimously approved a conditional use permit request at Always Tan Skin & Body spa at 550B Castro St.

As previously reported, SF Planning required the spa to seek the permit after doing business for 39 years because it expanded the range of services it provides.

Today, the salon, owned by Cecil Russell, operates tanning beds and offers skin and body treatments and massages.
Inside Always Tan Skin & Body. | Photo: Tash B./Yelp

Before the ruling, a Planning spokesperson told Hoodline the permit was required because Always Tan "went from a personal service use (tanning and facials) with an accessory use of massage, to a full-service massage establishment."

Commissioners quickly approved the change of use without any comments from the public or a presentation by Russell.

Russell said he's had support from outgoing District 8 Supervisor Jeff Sheehy and the Castro Merchants. "The city has been really good to me and working closely with me, so that's good."

For now, he's said he's happy get back to focusing on running his business. "The city's Planning Department was very easy to work with," said Russell.
