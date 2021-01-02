'Chef's Market' pop-up aims to support San Jose's struggling service industry

"We're facing extinction, and if we don't come up with any kind of creative decisions to help us, the restaurant industry as you know it will be gone," said Chef Rodney Baca, who co-owns The Shop by Chef Baca in San Jose with his wife Madelyn.
RELATED: East Bay restaurant defies outdoor dining ban, pays thousands in fines to help employees
The duo, through their Baca Systems nonprofit, created the Chef's Market, a new initiative to support the city's struggling hospitality sector. As part of a pilot program, five downtown restaurants will come together over the next week-and-a-half (through Jan. 12), to launch a centralized drive-thru pickup operation on S. Second St. staffed by employees out of a mobile kitchen.
Baca added, "They give everything they have... their heart, soul, that's a part of them that they put into their food."
VIDEO: CA restaurant owner claims to find 'loophole' to remain open
For every takeout order placed online, a second meal will be made at no cost to the patron, which will then be donated to San Jose SHIP Kits or Hunger at Home, two organizations that have stepped up to help support hospitality workers who have been laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic.
"That kind of innovation will continue to help us, not just to provide nourishment, but to provide love (and) to provide hope for the community," said Ewell Sterner, chief executive officer of Hunger at Home, which has already distributed nearly 3.2 million meals since March.
RELATED: Is new shelter order 'nail in the coffin' for businesses?
The Chef's Market, which is being hosted in a parking lot provided by developer Urban Community, could include more restaurants in the future if the effort gains enough support from customers.
"There are boarded up businesses, there are people who are hanging on, and there are people who are making it work, but across the board, that light at the end of the tunnel is what gives inspiration," said Eric Glader, director of community engagement for the San Jose Downtown Association.
The Chef's Market operates Jan. 2 to Jan 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Orders must be placed online and then picked up at 300 S. Second St. in San Jose. The participating restaurants include: The Shop by Chef Baca, Hyland House of Sushi, Jora Peruvian, Loteria Taco Bar, and Robee's Falafel.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic