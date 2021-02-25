Popular San Francisco LGBTQ nightclub Oasis holding old school telethon to avoid closure

A popular LGBTQ nightclub in San Francisco is facing possible closure, but owners have an old school idea to raise money and help save it.
For more than six years, drag performers have kept audiences entertained at Oasis, an LGBTQ nightclub and cabaret in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood.
"I really do feel like that is our place to bring a little sparkle into people's lives and this is exactly when people around us need it," said Oasis owner D'Arcy Drollinger.
Drollinger says the pandemic stopped the sparkle at Oasis as performances were canceled. The club pivoted to streaming shows online but it wasn't enough to pay bills and the rent.
"It's costing us $1,000 a day just to be closed," said Drollinger.
Owners have one more fundraising idea which might work.
Rehearsals are happening for the "Save the Oasis" telethon to be streamed on the club's website March 6.
"We're going to have a real live phone bank of drag queens you can call and give your money to," said Drollinger.
"It's a good old fashioned telethon, so if you're not doing anything, login and catch the show," said performer Dulce de Leche.
Behind the fabulous wigs and make up are performers who believe venues like Oasis can't disappear.
"It's part of the DNA of the city. San Francisco wouldn't be the same without the queer community," said performer Effervescence Jackson.
A new city relief fund for struggling venues could help down the line but Oasis needs a lifeline now.
Drollinger says with a little help from his friends who are volunteering their time and talents, shine and sparkle may return to The Oasis.
You can watch the March 6 telethon here.
