RECALL

Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

The stuffed animals are meant to help your infant hold their pacifier, but now the product is being recalled after choking concerns. (KTRK)

By
The stuffed animals are meant to help your infant hold their pacifier, but now the product is being recalled after choking concerns.

RELATED: Instant Pot recalls units of multicooker model due to overheating, melting

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall of about 590,000 Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier and teether holders was ordered because of a snap that could detach and choke a child.

The CPSC has received 67 reports on the ribbon fraying and the snap coming off, but the CPSC so no injuries have been reported.


The holders sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny. You can confirm if a lovey is part of the recall by visiting Dr. Brown's Safety Recall Notice.

RELATED: Panera Bread recalling cream cheese after listeria concerns

The holders sold at a number of retailers that included Target, Toys R Us/Babies R Us, Walmart, Bed, Bath Beyond, and also online at Amazon.

Click here for a look at other consumer products that have recently been recalled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstroubleshooterchokingrecallproduct recallsu.s. & worldchildrenconsumerconsumer concernsfamily
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Thyroid tablets recalled over ingredient concerns
Consumer Catch-up: too-high interest rates illegal, Uber drivers gaming system
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
Consumer Catch-up: Salad and wrap recall, Southwest ditching peanuts
More recall
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News