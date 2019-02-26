BUSINESS

Pot businesses fund homeless shelter beds in Southern California

OXNARD, Calif. --
A Southern California homeless shelter has 100 new bunk beds largely paid for by legal cannabis dispensaries.

The Ventura County Star reports the temporary shelter in Oxnard after the police chief in neighboring Port Hueneme contacted Oxnard's homeless program coordinator about a newspaper photo showing air mattresses on the floor.

Chief Andrew Salinas then contacted cannabis dispensaries and five of them quickly donated $25,000.

Another $10,000 was provided by a Port Hueneme community fund.

The bunk beds arrived on Monday and were assembled by about 30 volunteers from a carpenters union local.
