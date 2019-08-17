Bay Area's Prolific Oven closing all locations by end of August after 39 years in business

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Prolific Oven, a popular bakery on the Peninsula and in the South Bay that has served wedding cakes, pastries, and coffee for nearly 40 years is closing at the end of the month.Prolific Oven Bakery in Palo Alto says it is because of the high cost of doing business in the Bay Area and a staff shortage.The company's two other bakeries in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale will also close.The last day in Santa Clara will be next Saturday.The Sunnyvale and Palo Alto locations will close on the 31st.