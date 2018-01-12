BUSINESS

'Qualitea' Boba Taking Over Former 'Café Roza' Location On 18th Street

After less than six months in the Castro, Cafe Roza closed at the end of 2017.

Instead of another coffee shop moving into the space, a sign in the window announces that Qualitea, "the first authentic boba shop," will take over the spot.

An opening date has not been announced.

Since Philz Coffee moved to Castro Street in 2015, the storefront between Hartford and Noe streets has struggled to find a permanent business to settle in to the space in front of laundromat Sit & Spin.

Noe Valley's Bernie's Coffee opened in 2016, but shuttered after just over a year, citing decreased foot traffic, increased crime, and the presence of homeless residents on area sidewalks.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, Cafe Roza thanked its past customers and wished the new tenants "success as they prepare to open a cafe with pearl drinks & more in 2018."

The interior is being remodeled.

Details on the new business are limited, but the windows have been papered over as remodeling work is performed inside.

Permits for the new boba shop have yet to filed and an opening date has not been set. Hoodline contacted Cafe Roza owner Volcan Akoglu for comment but did not receive a response.
