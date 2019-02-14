BUSINESS

Rare Device to close Noe Valley store

Giselle Gyalzen, owner of Rare Device, outside her Noe Valley shop. | Photo: Rare Device/Instagram

By Hoodline
After five years, boutique and gallery Rare Device announced yesterday that it will close its Noe Valley location (4071 24th St.) at the end of the month.

"Not much is changing," said owner Giselle Gyalzen, who bought the boutique in 2011 from founding owners Lisa Congdon and Rena Tom. They'll be refocusing on their other shop at 600 Divisadero, which will boast all the same offerings.

"The reason why we're closing," Gyalzen said, is that "we're just refocusing our business to do the things we've been wanting to do for years. It's hard to do that when you have two stores."

At the top of her to-do list: focusing even more heavily on artists and special events.

"The gallery there will remain," she said. "Inventory will be as great as ever, and we'll have maybe more events and artists."

To bid adieu to Noe Valley, Rare Device is hosting a farewell party the evening of Friday, March 1, from 5-8 p.m.

In addition to light refreshments, they'll be launching a new artist series by Carissa Potter and hosting a lip bar with Elizabeth Street Cosmetics.

"Beyond that," Gyalzen said, "it's just a thank you to everyone."
