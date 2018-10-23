HOLIDAY

Black Friday 2018: REI to close all stores, process no online sales

EMBED </>More Videos

In addition to giving all its employees the day off, outdoor retailer REI is celebrating Black Friday with its #OptOutside campaign. (Michaela Mettenleiter (@micamett) courtesy of REI)

While plenty of retailers are choosing to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving, REI is once again taking that a step further.

For the fourth year in a row, REI stores will be closed not only on Thanksgiving but on Black Friday, the company announced Tuesday. The outdoor retailer will also not process any online sales.

The company CEO, Jerry Stritzke, said the initiative is important because about half of Americans don't spend any time outside.

"We're asking people this year to reevaluate that picture of themselves. To see technology as the starting point to a journey outside, not the destination. And to go explore the world with someone they love - on Black Friday and every day," he said.

Through its #OptOutside campaign, the company is also encouraging consumers to ditch the stores for the great outdoors.

New this year, the company is committing $1 million toward a center at the University of Washington to "study the link between human health and time spent outdoors."

The company said that nearly 15 million people and more than 700 organizations participated in #OptOutside over the past three years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessthanksgivingblack fridayholiday shoppinghikingholiday
HOLIDAY
Kid wins Halloween with epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
More holiday
BUSINESS
Property dispute threatens La Taqueria, beloved Mission District restaurant
Battle at SFO between cab drivers over $250,000 medallions
California's first Amazon Go store may open soon in SF
Companies competing for shrinking pool of seasonal workers
More Business
Top Stories
5-alarm fire at under-construction building among 3 blazes in Oakland
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in San Francisco
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
AccuWeather Forecast: Cool now, warm weekend coming
Fire burns multiple floors of San Francisco high-rise
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Hurricane Willa to make landfall in Mexico as Category 4
Show More
Man accused of groping woman on flight: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Terrible odds not deterring Mega Millions hopefuls from buying tickets
Explosive device found in George Soros' mailbox
Palo Alto community creates survey to spotlight traffic congestion
SF judge denies Monsanto's request for new trial in Roundup verdict
More News