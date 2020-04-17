Rep Jackie Speier calls distribution of PPP loans to California 'suspicious'

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

All the money is gone... that's what the Small Business Administration said Thursday after they processed 14 years-worth of loans in less than 14 days.The lapse in appropriations for the $350 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, left millions of Americans in the lurch."Without it I'm afraid of what could happen here," said San Francisco chiropractor, Matt Colman, who owns Hayes Valley Wellness.In order to get approved for a small business rescue loan, Colman, spent weeks filing online forms and hours calling Bank of America. "About 40 minutes in, I got disconnected, so I called back again and about 20 minutes in, I got disconnected.""It's really frustrating.""It's suspicious because it looks like the blue states got less money than the red states. I want this to be investigated," said San Mateo County Congresswoman Jackie Speier.Speier is concerned that California got 34,000 fewer PPP loans approved and $1 billion less in loan funding than Texas, which made out better than any state."In California, of those who applied, only about 28% got loans," said the Congresswoman.Speier thinks more money is necessary. "I think $250 billion is not enough. I think you're looking closer to $400 (billion) or $500 billion."Speier says she'll work to ensure business owners don't have to reapply, but says just in case, people should keep their records.She also spoke to the president of Bank of America, who told her the bank is working to streamline their loan process. "They're refocusing about a thousand of their employees to respond to all the consumers that had filed applications"Small business owners in the Bay Area are hoping the relief dollars for the PPP and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs are quickly approved."It's called the Grilled Cheese Guy because I started alone, but now it's a family of people I care about," said Michael Davidson, who owns a Berkeley and San Francisco grilled cheese business. He doesn't know if he was approved for the PPP loan, which he needs to rehire his employees."If we could get money with the PPP program, we could try to evolved and change and adapt to this new normal."