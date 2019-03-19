Revolution Foods nets $10 million, plus more funding news for Oakland-based companies

Oakland-based organic food company Revolution Foods has secured $10 million in funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced Feb. 20 and financed by Nuveen Investments.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Revolution Foods delivers ready-to-eat meal kits for school children and families. It offers breakfast, lunch, snack, and supper meals. Revolution Foods's lunch and supper options include spaghetti and meatballs, vegetarian macaroni and cheese, turkey and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle and vegetable soup, buffalo chicken sandwich, chicken caesar salad, beef and cheese lasagna, cheeseburger and more."
The 13-year-old company has raised six previous funding rounds, including a $18 million round in 2018.
The round brings total funding raised by Oakland companies in food and beverage over the past month to $53 million. The local food and beverage industry has produced 19 funding rounds over the past year, yielding a total of $134 million in venture funding.
In other local funding news, nutrition company Kuli Kuli announced a $5 million Series B funding round on March 1, led by Griffith Foods.
According to Crunchbase, "Kuli Kuli produces nutritional moringa products in the United States. It offers moringa bars, moringa powders, green energy shots, herbal teas and sampler packs. Kuli Kuli sells its products through retail stores, as well as online."
Founded in 2011, the company has raised three previous rounds, including a $4.2 million Series A round in 2017.
Meanwhile, organic food and green consumer goods company Back to the Roots raised $3 million in Series C funding, announced on Feb. 21.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Founded in 2009 by Alejandro Velez and Nikhil Arora as a 100 percent sustainable urban mushroom farm, Back to the Roots has transformed into a company focused on bringing sustainable grow-at-home products into households. Their grow-at-home mushroom gardens ... can grow up to (a pound )of oyster mushrooms in as little as 10 days. They provide a simple, eco-friendly, and quick way to have fresh oyster mushrooms, right in the kitchen."
Back to the Roots last raised $2.5 million in Series B funding in 2018.
